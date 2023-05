Members of the Ellsworth American Legion Post 174 and the Ellsworth VFW Post 6485 conduct a Memorial Day ceremony at 10:30 a.m. at the Ellsworth American Legion post home. Guest speaker will be United States Air Force Colonel John Armbrust (ret.), a 1964 graduate of Ellsworth High School. After, a hamburger and hot dog lunch will be served for a freewill donation at the Legion. The public is invited.