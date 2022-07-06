Fort Harker Days continues today in Kanopolis with a full slate of activities. These include the 4 mile run/2 mile run/walk at 7:30 a.m. at A and Kansas Streets. At 10 a.m., Grand Marshal Eli Hernandez presides over the Fort Harker Days Parade. The annual turtle races are at 11:30 a.m. in the city park. The Kanopolis All-School Reunion is at 5 p.m. at the United Methodist Church (social hour is at 4 p.m.). The Covered Wagon races are at 6 p.m. and the Kanopolis Volunteer of the Year is announced at 8:45 p.m. in the city park.