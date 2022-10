The second annual Holyrood Fall Festival takes place on Main Street with various activities. There will be a chili cook-off from 5:30-7:30 p.m., a Trunk or Treat from 6-7 p.m., a costume contest at 7 p.m. and a haunted house from 7:30-9:30 p.m. Call Jodi (785) 493-1273 by Oct. 20 to sign up for the chili cook-off or for a trunk.