The Holyrood Fire Department serves a Hunter’s Breakfast and Lunch at the fire station in Holyrood for a free-will offering with breakfast from 5-9:30 a.m. and lunch from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Breakfast includes pancakes, eggs, sausage, bacon and biscuits and gravy. Lunch includes chili and chicken noodle soup. Dine-in or carry-out.