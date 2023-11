The Holyrood American Legion Post 200 serves lunch at 11:30 a.m. at the post home in Holyrood. Menu includes chili, chicken and noodles, beef franks, Frito pie, dessert and water for a freewill donation. Pop and beer sold separately. Proceeds go to the American Legion, American Legion Auxiliary and the Sons of the American Legion. Bingo begins at 1 p.m.