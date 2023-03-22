The St. Peter Lutheran Laymen’s League serves the 68th Annual Pancake and Sausage Feed from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. at St. Peter Lutheran Parish Hall, 209 S. County Road, Holyrood. Menu includes pancakes, sausage, eggs, biscuits and gravy, coffee, milk and juice all for a freewill donation. Carry-out available. Proceeds go to the Kansas District Lutheran Laymen’s League project which is financial aid for students in full-time church work studies and mission projects in Kansas.