The Ellsworth American Legion Post 174, 645 W. 15th St., hosts the annual Legionfest all day today. At 7 a.m., a freewill donation biscuits and gravy breakfast will be served. Gates open at 10 a.m. Events include Stormtroopers, a bouncy house, kids’ pedal tractor pull, cornhole tournament and a freewill donation hog roast. Information: Call Jason Hicks at (785) 810-8291 or follow the Legionfest Facebook page.