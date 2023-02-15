The Ellsworth Co-op and the Ellsworth County Conservation District sponsor a program on troublesome weeds from 2:30-5:30 p.m. at the Ellsworth Recreation Center. A meal will be provided afterwards. Speakers will talk on the control and management of nonnative phragmites “common reed,” the control and management of old world bluestem and sericiea lespedeza, and NRCS programs and updates. RSVP your meal by Friday, Feb. 24, by calling the Ellsworth County Conservation District, (785) 472-3161