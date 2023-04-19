Three public observances of the National Day of Prayer take place in Ellsworth. The first is at 10:30 a.m. at the Pines, 811 Elizabeth. The second is at noon on the front steps of the Ellsworth County Courthouse with speaker Brian Bontrager and the Ellsworth Jr./Sr. High School Quartet. The third is at 6:45 p.m. at the DiVine Hope Church, 103 W. Fourth Street. The speakers will be Ellsworth City Administrator Dustin Stambaugh, Bontrager, Dave Miller, ECF Chaplain Tim Hammye and Pastors Dennis Carter and Exie Barber.