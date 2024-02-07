The National Drover’s Hall of Fame conducts its annual meeting at the Ellsworth County Historical Society meeting room at the museum. Before the meeting, a chicken fried steak supper will be served by Gene’s Heartland Foods at 6 p.m. at a cost of $15 per person. Following the meal at 7 p.m., a presentation will take place on the accomplishments of the National Drover’s Hall of Fame. At 7:30 p.m. the meeting will take place and include announcing whether the historic Ellsworth Insurance Building will be awarded a 2024 Historic Trust Fund Grant from the Kansas State Historical Society, a current financial report will be presented and there will be discussion of future plans for the Insurance Building. All members, supporters and the public are invited. RSVP to Dru Richard by text at (620) 629-3891 by Feb. 8 for the meal.