The J.H. Robbins Memorial Libarary in Ellsworth sponsors a “Reset Your Mind For Your Health” group at 6:30 p.m. at the library. This group is available to the first 10 people that call the library, (785) 472-3969, and express an interest. The program will involve guided meditation and movement and stretching. Learn to make your own body scrub or bath salts and learn to eat mindfully