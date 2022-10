The St. Patrick’s Church in Lincoln hosts its annual Turkey Supper from 5-7 p.m. at the parish hall in Lincoln. Menu includes turkey and dressing, corn, green beans, potatoes and gravy, cranberry salad, roll and pie. Cost is $10 per plate. Dine in or carry out available. For homebound delivery, call or text Leesa at (785) 658-5409. For day of orders, call (785) 524-4823 after 1:30 p.m.