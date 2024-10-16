The 10th Annual Throw for the Soul Disc Golf Tournament is at the Ellsworth Golf Course. Proceeds will benefit the Ellsworth County Cancer Fund. Sign-up and check-in is 8 a.m., with a player meeting at 9 a.m. Tee-off is at 9:30 a.m. To pre-register, go to www.discgolfscene.com, or you can register the day of the event. The first 30 paid registered players will receive a tournament disc. Registration is $55 per person for open, masters, grand masters, advanced and amateur masters and $50 per person for intermediate, recreational, women and youth. Lunch is included with registration and is provided by the Ellsworth Golf Course. For more information, call Dave Cox at (785) 826-5913.