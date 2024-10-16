Sorry, you need to enable JavaScript to visit this website.

The 10th Annual Throw for the Soul Disc Golf Tournament is at the Ellsworth Golf Course. Proceeds will benefit the Ellsworth County Cancer Fund. Sign-up and check-in is 8 a.m., with a player meeting at 9 a.m. Tee-off is at 9:30 a.m. To pre-register, go to www.discgolfscene.com, or you can register the day of the event. The first 30 paid registered players will receive a tournament disc. Registration is $55 per person for open, masters, grand masters, advanced and amateur masters and $50 per person for intermediate, recreational, women and youth. Lunch is included with registration and is provided by the Ellsworth Golf Course. For more information, call Dave Cox at (785) 826-5913.

Saturday, October 19, 2024 - 8:00am

