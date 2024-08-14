Dustin Stambaugh, U.S. Army veteran and Ellsworth American Legion Post 174 Service Officer, meets with local veterans and their families from 10 a.m.-noon at Ellsworth City Hall. During that time every other Friday, he will provide guidance with Veterans Affairs claims and answer questions. Ellsworth American Legion Post 174 Service Officer, meets with local veterans and their families from 10 a.m.- noon at Ellsworth City Hall. During that time every other Friday, he will provide guidance with Veterans Affairs claims and answer questions