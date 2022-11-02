Members of the Ellsworth VFW Post 6485 and Ellsworth American Legion Post 174 give several Veterans Day presentations: from 7:55-8:20 a.m. at Ellsworth Elementary School; from 9:30-10:15 a.m. at Ellsworth Junior-Senior High School, with United States Navy Veteran Melissa Taylor giving the address. From 10:45-11:10 a.m., a presentation will be given at Kanopolis Middle School, and at 9 a.m. and again at 2 p.m, a presentation will be given at Precious Pals Pre-school in Ellsworth.