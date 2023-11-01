: At 7:40 a.m. members of the Ellsworth American Legion Post 174 and the Ellsworth VFW Post 6485 greet Ellsworth Elementary School students as they arrive at school. At 8 a.m. veterans present a Veterans Day program at EES. At 9 a.m. veterans talk to students at Precious Pals Preschool. At 10 a.m. veterans present a Veterans Day program at Kanopolis Middle School. From 11 a.m.-1 p.m. members of Ellsworth VFW Post 6485 serve a Veterans Day Soup Lunch for a freewill donation at the Ellsworth Recreation Center. At 1:30 p.m. veterans talk to the afternoon class at Precious Pals Preschoo