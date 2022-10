The Wilson Community Blood Drive is from 12:30-5:30 p.m. at St. Wenceslaus Catholic Parish Hall in Wilson. Please call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733- 2767) or visit RedCrossBlood.org and enter wilsonks to schedule an appointment. Streamline your donation experience and save up to 15 minutes by visiting RedCrossBlood.org/RapidPass to complete your predonation reading and health history questions on the day of your appointment.