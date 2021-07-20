Day Two of the annual festival has the Czech Run/Walk/Ride at 7:45 a.m., the Czech Fest Parade at 10 a.m. on Main Street, Ax Throwing from noon to 5 p.m. at the Midland Railroad Hotel and the Miss Kansas Czech-Slovak Queen Pageant at 2 p.m. at the Wilson School Commons At 4 p.m., Barefoot Becky and the Ivanhoe Dutchmen will play during a polka mass at St. Wenceslaus Catholic Church. Becky will then play a polka dance from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. at the St. Wenceslaus Catholic Parish Hall. BYOB