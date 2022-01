The Wilson Sons of the American Legion

Squadron 262 host a social hour at 5:30 p.m., followed by

a steak feed at 6:30 p.m. at the Wilson American Legion

Hall. Menu includes a 6 oz. KC Strip steak dinner for $14,

and a 12 oz. KC Strip steak dinner for $18. Dinners

include baked potato, salad, vegetable, dessert and iced

tea. Questions: (785) 658-2463.