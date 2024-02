: The Wilson Sons of the American Legion Squadron 262 hosts a Valentine’s Surf and Turf dinner beginning with social hour at 5:30 p.m. followed by dinner at 6:30 p.m. at the Wilson American Legion Post, Wilson. Menu includes a 12 oz. KC Strip steak and four shrimp, $20; 12 oz. steak or 10 shrimp, $18; 6 oz. steak and four shrimp, $16; 6 oz. steak or six shrimp, $14. Meal includes baked potato, vegetable, dessert and iced tea or coffee.