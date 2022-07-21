Cheryl Urbanek (1943-2022)

Cheryl Urbanek, 79, of Colby, died Monday, July 18, 2022, in Colby. She was born Sept. 19, 1943, in Stafford, Kan., to Howard and Verda (Staley) Jimison. She graduated from Lorraine High School in 1961 and on Oct. 17, 1964, she married James Urbanek.



She was preceded in death by her parents; brothers, Larry Jimison, James Jimison and Michael Jimison; and sister, Cathy Preston.

She is survived by her husband, James of Colby; children, Jamie (Paul) Heskett, of Oakley, Kan.; and Mitch Urbanek, of Plainville, Kan.; brother, Kyle (Debbie) Jimison, of Bushton, Kan.; seven grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.

There will be no visitation. A Rosary will be held at 9 a.m. followed by a Funeral Mass at 10 a.m., Friday, July 22, 2022, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, in Colby, with burial in Beulah Cemetery, Colby. Memorials may be made to the Northwest Kansas Foundation for Hope, and sent in care of Baalmann Mortuary, P.O. Box 391, Colby, Kan. 67701. Online condolences: www.baalmannmortuary.com.