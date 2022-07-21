William Henry Shepherd (1932-2022)

William (Bill) Henry Shepherd was proud to share he was born the day FDR was elected to his first term, Nov. 8, 1932, on a farm near Sylvia, Kan. to Marion and Clara (Lawrence) Shepherd.

Bill graduated from Langdon High School, Hutchinson Junior College (where he was on the college tennis team) and after serving in the U.S. Navy during the Korean conflict, graduated from Kansas State University. With his degree in geology, he worked for Sterling Drilling Company, Sterling, Kan. In 1974 he moved to Wichita to work for Zenith Drilling Corporation and later Northern Lights Oil Company. He spent the last years of his career as an independent oil geologist. Bill loved his career and made so many friends. While in his 80s he said, “Why would I retire when I love what I do?”

In 1961, Bill married the love of his life, Annetta Bailey Long Shepherd, which he fondly called “Annetta B.” Last Oct. 8, they celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary. From this union, Michael and Mary were born.

Bill and Annetta enjoyed life to its fullest. They enjoyed numerous golf courses across the United States and abroad, Music theatre trips to New York, KSU Bowl trips and hours upon hours with his kids’ and grandkids’ activities. He was one proud grandpa, their biggest fan. His family will cherish their memories of trips to Florida, California, Washington, D.C. and the time spent at the family farm in Ellsworth, Kan.

Bill was a 57-year member of the Sterling American Legion, a member of First United Methodist Church Double Ring Sunday School Class, a 4-H Community Leader, past president of the Kansas Geological Society and on the advisory council for the Kansas State University Geology Department. For over 65 years, he supported KSU athletics including visits to every Big 8 and Big 12 football stadium. He cheered proudly with the Purple Power nation.

Proceeding him in death are his parents; brothers and sister, Marion, lost in the South Pacific in WWII, Elizabeth (Everett) Wright, Santa Fe N.M., John (Laverne) Shepherd Perryton, Texas, Joe (Carol) Shepherd, Hutchinson Kan.

Bill’s adoring family who survives him: wife, Annetta; their children, Mike (Steffanie) Shepherd, McKinney, Texas; and Mary (Rockey) Dvorak, Louisburg, Kan.; Mike’s children/grandchildren: Emilee (Logan) Lawrence, (Lennon and Maddox) Celina Texas, Stan Shepherd, Plano, Texas; Mary’s children/grandchildren: Ryan (Lauren) Dvorak (Maeve and Raefe) Muskogee Okla.; Ross (Lindsay) Dvorak (Rhett and Remi) Louisburg, Kan., Bailey Dvorak and fiancé Curt Mueller St. Charles, Mo.; and sister-in-law, Joan Wilson, Salina.

Bill was the life of the party, a genuinely happy man who saw the good in others. He taught his family to forgive and move on, don’t hold a grudge, and to do what is right. He was extremely generous and never knew a stranger. He had so many “Bill’isms” some of them were … “every day I wake up is a good day,” “give me strength,” “just checking in,” “time will tell.” Days before he died, he once again professed his belief in Jesus and trusted in Him. Without a doubt, we know Bill is singing loud and proud along with the Saints. Bill showed loved and was well loved by others. We will see you soon, Bill Shepherd.