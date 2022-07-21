Sherry Jo Novotny (1952-2022)

Sherry Jo Novotny was born May 30, 1952, in Abilene, the daughter of Kenneth and Muriel “Butch” (George) Cain. She graduated from Abilene High School with the class of 1971.

Sherry was united in marriage to Stuart Novotny on Aug. 6, 1971, in Abilene. Sherry was always there for her family no matter what. She loved them all fiercely, and would do anything for them; especially her grandbabies. She had the most contagious laugh and knew how to make anyone smile. Sherry loved watching basketball and football. One of her favorite things to do was spend time with her grandbabies, along with watching her great-granddaughter dance.

She passed away on July 4, 2022, at her home near Solomon. She is survived by her loving husband Stuart of the home, daughters Shannon Henry (TC Howard) Abilene, Kan.; Shelly Vincent (Jesse) Galva, Kan.; son Shane Novotny Solomon, Kan.; sisters Judy Gable (Pete) of Lawton, Okla.; Kandi Carter (Mark) of La Center, Ky.; a brother Kenny Cain (Brenda) of Abilene, Kan.; grandchildren, Hayley Martin (Austin), Halli Henry (Andrew Schwarting), Harleigh Henry, Jaedyn Rangel, Jordyn Vincent, Trey Vincent, Jett Vincent; three great-grandchildren, Olivia Martin, Troy Martin and Harper Martin; nephews, Will Gable, Kirk Gable (Debbie) and Bob Gable (Cynthia).

She was preceded in death by her brother, Doug Cain; son-in-law, John Henry Jr.; and her parents.

A Celebration of Life was at 5 p.m. Saturday, July 16, at 2291 Fair Road Abilene, Kan.

Memorial contributions may be made to Poetry in Movement or Hospice of Dickinson County and may be sent in care of the Danner Funeral Home, 501 N. Buckeye, Abilene, Kan. 67410.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.dannerfuneralhome.net.