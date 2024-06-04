Sorry, you need to enable JavaScript to visit this website.
Mason Dean May (1936-2024)
Alicia J. (Rankin) Widdows

Obituaries
Wichita, Kan. — Alicia J. (Rankin) Widdows, 94, homemaker, died Tuesday, May 28, 2024.

Services were held June 3 in Wichita.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Henry and Mary Alice Rankin; husband Robert L. Widdows; and brother Charles Rankin. She is survived by her sister-in-law Kay Rankin and many nieces and nephews.

Memorials have been established with the Kansas Humane Society, 3313 N. Hillside St., Wichita, KS 67219 and St. Catherine of Sienna Catholic Church, 3642 N. Ridge Rd., Wichita, KS 67205. Services in care of Downing & Lahey Mortuary — West Chapel. Share tributes online at www.dlwichita.com.

