Mason Dean May (1936-2024)

Mason Dean May, 87, passed away Thursday, May 30, 2024, in Ellsworth, Kan. He was born Aug. 9, 1936, in Smith County, Kan., to Wardie and Alpha (Hillman) May. Mason married Margaret McDowell on Aug. 16, 1959.

He served his country in the U.S. Air Force and Air Force Reserve. Following his service, Mason was a career educator, coach and administrator in Goodland, Kan., and Phillipsburg, Kan. Mason received his B.S. in math education from Washburn University and his master’s from Fort Hays State University.

After his retirement from education, he relocated to Ellsworth. He later married Lesta (Worcester) Hoffman. He was a member of the Ellsworth Methodist Church, Ellsworth Kiwanis and American Legion Post 174.

Mason was very involved in the community of Ellsworth. He enjoyed serving on the Ellsworth Food Bank Board and helping with commodities distribution.

Mason is survived by his wife Lesta May, Ellsworth; daughters Nancy Hoffman (Greg), Ellsworth; Stacy Swan (Jeff), Kansas City, Mo.; and Amy Pitcher (Camron), Corona, Calif.; son Ronald May, Oklahoma City, Okla.; grandchildren Patrick Hoffman (Gin), Samantha Brannan (Kevin), Tim Hoffman (Leonie), Tye Soukup (Sadie), Tel Soukup (Kaylee), Larissa May, Camron Pitcher Jr., Calvin Pitcher and Kiara Pitcher; nine great-grandchildren; step-daughter Susan Robson (Kelly), Marion, Kan.; step-grandchildren Bailey Edmondson (Jonathan) and Zachary Robson (Ellie); brother Jerry May (Patricia), Wichita, Kan.; and sister Janice Powell (Dwight), Salina, Kan. He was preceded in death by his parents, first wife Margaret May and brother Gene May.

Visitation will be from 1-8 p.m. Friday, June 7, 2024, at Parsons Funeral Home, Ellsworth. Family will be present from 6-8 p.m. to greet visitors.

A memorial service will be at 11 a.m., Saturday, June 8, 2024, at Ellsworth Methodist Church. A private family inurnment will take place.

Memorial contributions can be made to Ellsworth Methodist Church Methodist Men, c/o Parsons Funeral Home, P.O. Box 45, Ellsworth, KS 67439. Condolences can be left at parsonsfh.com.