Marvin G. Heffel (1946-2024)

Marvin G. Heffel of Dorrance, Kan., passed away April 28, 2024, at Wesley Medical Center, Wichita, Kan., at the age of 78. He was born on Jan. 17, 1946, to Arthur and Helen (Lind) Heffel in Ellsworth, Kan. Marvin married Sylvia Baral on Aug. 27, 1974, in Wichita. They were blessed with three children, Stacy, Stephanie and Travis.

Marvin grew up in Dorrance and graduated from Dorrance High School in 1964. He went on to Fort Hays State University and received a bachelor of science degree in business. He started out working as a driver and manager for Bankers Dispatch and other divisions. He then owned and operated Overnight Express Courier Services in Los Angeles, Calif., for 10 years. In 1992 he sold the company and moved back to Russell and worked for 4-Way Trucking of Hays for six years and was currently working with Quest-Diagnostics.

Marvin was a KU, Chiefs and Royals fan. He enjoyed Sunday family dinners, drives with his wife, listening to music, as well as playing rock-n-roll songs on the piano for his family, especially his grandkids. Marvin loved bird-watching; he knew all the species.

He served his country in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War. He was also the commander and vice commander of the Dorrance American Legion Post 334 and a member of the First Lutheran Church, Dorrance.

Marvin is survived by his wife Sylvia Heffel, of the home, Dorrance; children Stacy and John Bonds, Broomfield, Colo., Stephanie and David Cardinal, Salina, Kan., and Travis and Kristy Heffel, Wilson, Kan.; sister Karen Kircher (Ken), Indianola, Neb.; brother Larry Heffel (Marilyn), Lenexa, Kan.; eight grandchildren, Taylor, Tehya, Takotah, Ivorie, Solei and Raydio Bonds and Lydia and Brekyn Heffel; step-grandson David Cardinal Jr.; two great-grandchildren, Aubree and Kinzlee Bonds and soon-to-be Jett Bonds; and two step-great-grandchildren, David III and Damir Cardinal.

Preceding Marvin in death are his parents, Art and Helen; brother Arlan “Dots” Heffel; and step-granddaughter Sydnee Cardinal.

A celebration of life service will be held Saturday, July 13, 2024, at 10:30 a.m. at the First Lutheran Church, Dorrance, Kan.

Memorials are suggested to the Marvin G. Heffel Memorial Fund and may be sent to Plumer-Overlease Funeral Home, 320 SW 2nd St., Plainville, KS 67663.

