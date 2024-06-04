Rodney Fuller (1939-2024)

Rodney Fuller, 84, passed away Monday, May 20, 2024 at his home in Ellsworth, Kan. He was born May 23, 1939, in Waterville, Minn., to Lowell and Katherine (Kletska) Fuller. After moving to Ellsworth in 1961, Rodney had a long career working for the Ellsworth County Highway Department, retiring as bridge foreman in 2001. He married Judy Welker in Ellsworth on Nov. 16, 1985.

Rodney was an avid outdoorsman. He could oftentimes be found fishing at Kanopolis Lake.

Rodney is survived by his wife Judy Fuller, Ellsworth; son Terry Fuller (Anita), Dillingham, Alaska; daughters, Trina Sheppard (Bill), Salina, and Tammy Runnebaum (Greg O’Brate), Topeka; son Travis Fuller (Amber), Topeka; 10 grandchildren and one great-grandchild; sisters Mary Mullins, Reading, Ohio, and Darla Schwartz, Pasadena, Calif.; brothers Garry Fuller, Globe, Ariz., Jerry Fuller, Beloit, David Fuller, Beloit, and Roy Lockwood. He was preceded in death by his parents, brother Larry Fuller and sister Loretta Hedstrom.

A memorial service will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, June 13, 2024, at Parsons Funeral Home, Ellsworth. A private family inurnment will take place.

Memorial contributions can be made to Ellsworth County Ministerial Alliance or Gentiva Hospice, c/o Parsons Funeral Home, P.O. Box 45, Ellsworth, KS 67439. Condolences can be left at parsonsfh.com.