Arthur Robert “Buck” Strong Jr. (1932-2023)

Arthur Robert “Buck” Strong Jr. 90, passed away April 27, 2023, in Salina. He was born Sept. 5, 1932, in Athol, Kan., to Arthur Robert and Bessie Mae (Moore) Strong.



Buck married Joyce Mulkey in Smith Center, Kan., on Dec. 24, 1950. He was the owner and operator of Buck’s, and a former member of the Ellsworth Masonic Lodge, Ellsworth Fire Department and National Campers and Hikers Association.

Buck is survived by his wife Joyce Strong of Ellsworth; son Jim Strong (Fred) of Wichita; daughter Kathy Lumsden (Bob) of Puyallup, Wash.; daughter Karen Janzen (Scott) of Ellsworth; son Ric Strong (Theresa) of Carrollton, Texas; grandchildren Jess Reynolds (Lynette), Clint Fletcher (Jen), Rob Vivenzio (Jess), Chris Strong (Jeremy), Heather Taylor (Nick), Ryan Strong (Katie) and Richelle Bean (Phil); six great-grandchildren; and sisters Jeanne Arment and Jacque Scheideman.

A celebration of life service will take place from 2-4 p.m., Saturday, May 6, 2023, at The Pines Apartments’ common room.

Memorial contributions can be made to The Pines Apartments, c/o Parsons Funeral Home, P.O. Box 45, Ellsworth, KS 67439. Condolences can be left at parsonsfh.com.