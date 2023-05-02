Veronica Lynn (Rinaldo) Davidson (1968-2023)

Veronica Lynn (Rinaldo) Davidson was born Feb. 23, 1968, to Leon J. and Joann J. Rinaldo in Barberton, Ohio. She passed away on April 26, 2023, in Salina, Kan., after a short battle with bone cancer.

Veronica married Ervin E. Davidson Jr. on Oct. 13, 1992. Ervin preceded her in death on Dec. 1, 2019. Her parents and stepbrother, Victor Vallier, also preceded her in death.

Veronica is survived by her daughter, Ashley Davidson of Salina, Kan., stepdaughter Christina Davidson and two grandsons Paul and Carter of Akron, Ohio, her sister Laura Verdorn (Bryan) of Wadsworth, Ohio, stepbrother Daniel Vallier (Beth) of Urbandale, Iowa, and numerous nephews and nieces.

Veronica most recently resided in Ellsworth, Kan., where she worked at the Good Samaritan Society in the dietary department and attended Harvest Bible Fellowship Church. Veronica loved her family! She will long be remembered for her love for Palm Beach, Fla., animals — especially cats — and her faithfulness in recognizing family birthdays, holidays and anniversaries.

A graveside memorial service will take place at 10 a.m. Saturday, April 29, 2023, at Ellsworth Memorial Cemetery.

Memorial contributions can be made to Legacy at Salina, c/o Parsons Funeral Home, P.O. Box 45, Ellsworth, KS 67439. Condolences can be left at parsonsfh.com.