Bobby Lee Miller (1936-2021)

Bobby Lee Miller, age 84, passed away April 19, 2021. He was born Sept. 6, 1936.

Bobby was a Ham Radio enthusiast and shared his hobby with the children around the neighborhood by teaching them about Ham Radio. He loved riding his Harley Davidson as well as his speed boat. Bobby was also a pilot and a member of the Masons.

He is preceded by his parents Leonard and Dona; and brother Lannie.

Bobby is survived by his niece Lana Miller-Wolf.

No services will be held at this time.