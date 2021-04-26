Howard Lee Kempke (1934-2021)

Howard Lee Kempke, 86, of Marquette, Kan., passed away peacefully on Friday, April 23, 2021, at the University of Kansas Medical Center, Kansas City, Kan.

Howard was born April 29, 1934, in Ellsworth, Kan., the sixth son of Robert John and Myrtle Ann (Beagley) Kempke. He graduated from Lorraine High School. On June 12, 1965, Howard was united in marriage to Marcene Louise Gridley in Topeka, Kan.

He worked for the Union Pacific Railroad, and then the U.S. Corps of Engineers at Kanopolis Lake, Marquette, Kan. He enjoyed a green lawn, a clean car, coffee with the farmers, watching K-State sports and spending time with his grandsons.

He is survived by his wife, Marcene, of the home; daughter and son-in-law, Christine and Matt Jacobs of Gardner, Kan.; grandsons, Dylan and Collin Jacobs of Gardner, Kan.; sister, Melva Howard of Milford, Delware; and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, and five older brothers, Richard, Earl, Floyd, Robert, and Merle.

The family will receive friends from 5-7 p.m. Friday, April 30, at the Marquette United Methodist Church.

The funeral service will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, May 1, 2021 at the Marquette United Methodist Church.

Burial will follow at the Lutheran Cemetery, Marquette, Kan.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be given to the Marquette United Methodist Church or the Marquette EMS, in care of Stockham Family Funeral Home, 205 N. Chestnut, McPherson, Kan. 67460.

Personal condolences may be sent to the family at www.stockhamfamily.com.