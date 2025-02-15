Buck Melvin Cummings (1971-2025)



Buck Melvin Cummings, Jr., 51, passed away Friday, Jan. 24, 2025, at his home surrounded by his family in Lorraine, Kan. He was born Oct. 23, 1973, in Bartlesville, Okla., to Buck Melvin Cummings Sr. and Candice (Brumley) Cummings. He had most recently worked as a welder at Dewey Ironworks in Dewey, Okla. He loved spending time with family and cooking.

Buck is survived by his daughters, Rebecca (AJ) James and Kaitie Cummings (Zack Lee), both of Lorraine; son Buck Melvin Cummings III, Lorraine; grandchildren Kylan Stevens, Kynlee Stevens and Karter Miller; siblings Dee Cummings, Tulsa, Okla., Joseph Cummings, Bartlesville, and Jennifer Cummings, Tulsa; and nieces and nephews Chelsea Kight and Jaryrd Nguyen, Josh Cummings, Devan Kight and Tristan Cummings. He was preceded in death by his parents and brother Larry Farley.

A memorial service will be held at the Lorraine City Building at 10:30 a.m. Sunday, Feb. 22, 2025.

Cards can be sent c/o Parsons Funeral Home, P.O. Box 45, Ellsworth, KS 67439. Condolences can be left at parsonsfh.com.