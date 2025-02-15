Gordon Larry Lee (1944-2025)

The memorial service for Gordon Larry Lee, 80, of Wichita, Kan., will be held on Friday, Feb. 14, 2025, at St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church, 861 N. Socora St., Wichita, KS 67212. Open viewing begins at 1:45 p.m. The Rosary will be at 2:30 p.m. followed by the memorial Mass service at 3 p.m. with Father Jarrod Lies officiating. A meal follows the service. Interment will be held on Saturday, Feb. 15, at St. Wenceslaus Catholic Cemetery (Google Wilson Cemetery on 2nd Street) in Wilson, Kan., at 3 p.m. Father Tony Kulandaijesu will officiate. A meal follows the interment.

Gordon was united in marriage with Carla Bouska Lee at St. Wenceslaus Catholic Church in Wilson, Kan., on July 8, 1967. Gordon was born the son of Frederick Finis and Della Reatha Lee (Gifford) on July 8, 1944, in McAlester, Okla. After the family moved to Lorraine, Kan., Gordon attended Lorraine Grade School and Lorraine High School, where he played sports and served as treasurer of his senior class, graduating in 1962. Wanting to serve his country, upon graduation he immediately enlisted in the U.S. Army. Gordon completed basic training and then was stationed in Fort Leonard Wood, Mo., and Fort Sill in Lawton, Okla. He also performed a tour of duty in Germany while serving in the Army from 1962-1965 as a Specialist E4, tank driver. Once honorably discharged from the Army, he went to work at Gates Learjet, then Boeing, in Wichita, during which he rode as a reserve with the Wichita Police Department. In 1969 he was accepted into the Wichita Police Academy and became a police officer, first serving in the Wichita Police Department as a community patrol officer, #587, working up to lead detective. He served two decades, retiring on April 13, 1989. While serving as a police officer, he also obtained his Associate of Science degree in administration of criminal justice at Wichita State University as well as his Bachelor of Science in general studies. He became a member of the National Fraternal Order of Police (FOP), Wichita Retired Police Officers Association and a lifetime member of the American Legion. Dr. Carla Lee, his wife, was cofounder of the local chapter of the FOP Auxiliary. When preparing for retirement, Gordon and Carla opened Lee’s Grading, he as president and both as co-owners, from 1975-1995, serving the Wichita community by providing the final grading services of over 5,000 homes, and including snow plowing. The initial tractors used were purchased and fully restored, one a 1949 Ford tractor owned by Gordon’s parents, Frederick (Della) Lee, and the second, a 9N Ford tractor owned by Carla’s father, predeceased Frank J. (Christine Rose) Bouska. Gordon and Carla enjoyed displaying these tractors in the Czech Festivals in Wilson, winning multiple awards, including first place.

Gordon knew no strangers, as he was a good listener and had a good sense of humor and had many friends from every stage of life, in the police force and in his community. He loved speaking by phone with his sister-in-law, Janet Wright, almost daily. He was gifted with common sense, problem-solving skills, a strong faith, moral courage, with a deep understanding of justice. He was an excellent communicator and knew how to counsel with grace. He was a devoted husband and protector. As a detective testifying in the courtroom, he had a commanding, authoritative presence and was well-respected by attorneys and judges. “What Gordon testified to was relied upon because of his morality, accuracy and focus on the truth.” Gordon also believed in safety first in work, landscaping and in play, and had a love for a box of chocolates. Gordon loved sports all his life. During high school the Huskies’ team won first place in regionals for Class 1A schools in Brookville, Kan. During summers he also often helped plow fields for Lorraine farmers and then played baseball for the American Legion in Ellsworth, Kan.

Gordon was preceded in death by his parents, Frederick and Della Lee; sisters Marvelle C. Harris (Roy B); Wilma R. Eilrich (Ray); and Reatha M. Paddack (Hershel); brothers William Lee, Benjamin Lee, Fred Lee, Jr. and Lowell G. Lee. Gordon is survived by Dr. Carla Bouska Lee, his wife; two sisters, Lunell Joy Baker (Wendell), Rowlett, Texas, and Linda June Newsom (Gene), Wichita; and many nieces and nephews, namely the children of Marvelle: Roy (Cathy) Harris, Salina, Kan.; Marilee (Mark) Cox, Wichita; and Kathy Sokol-Diekmann; Wichita; the children of Joy Baker: Becky (predeceased DuWayne) Bennett and Lori (Brian) Radovich; the children of Reatha (Hershel): predeceased Robert Paddack and Paul Douglas Paddack; the children of Wilma (Ray): Steven (Tiffani) Eilrich; the children of Lowell (Cathy): David Lee; the children of Fred (Ruth): James Daniel, predeceased David and Keith Lee; and voluminous great nieces and nephews. Gordon and Carla have seven godchildren, namely, the son of Ron Bouska: Ronald Bouska, Jr.; the children of Gaylene Bouska (Lenny) Altman: Jonathan, Matthew Charles and Katherine Altman; and the sons of Charles (Sally) Bouska: Scott, Shane and Sasha Bouska, all whom adored their Uncle Gordy and Aunt Carla, as both of them taught and were interested in each of their lives like they were their own children.

Gordon’s favorite flowers are red roses. Endowment donations can be made to the WSU Foundation and Alumni Engagement at www.foundation.wichita.edu/memorials-honors/, located at 4205 E. 21st St. N, Wichita, KS 67208, specifically in studies for police officers pursuing degrees in criminal justice, or the Wichita Police & Fire Foundation at P.O. Box 782736, Wichita, KS 67278, where Gordon was Member #448.

Services are in care of Downing & Lahey West Mortuary. Share tributes online at www.dlwichita.com.