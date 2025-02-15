Cindy Lea Johnson (1977-2025)

Cindy Lea Johnson, 47, passed away Thursday, Feb. 6, 2025, in Ellsworth, Kan. She was born May 24, 1977, in Russell, Kan., to Walter E. Risher and Sherith Loper. Cindy was a 1996 graduate of Wilson High School. She married Jeremie Johnson on June 17, 2012, in Salina, Kan. Cindy was diagnosed with cancer in 2012. She fought it, beat it and fought it again until the day she passed.

Cindy is survived by her husband, Jeremie Johnson, Ellsworth; daughter Mercedes Jarrell (Nicholas) and their children James and Hayden, all of Ellsworth; daughter Britney Kauer, Michigan; mother Sherith Zelenka, Ellsworth; father Walter Risher (Sharon), Grove, Okla.; sister Brandi Zelenka (Jeff), Ellsworth; and her beloved rescue dogs Dallas, Dobby and Little Man. She was preceded in death by her father, Loren Zelenka.

A celebration of life service will take place at 2 p.m. Saturday, March 1, 2025, at the Kanopolis Community Center, 217 W. Ohio Ave., Kanopolis, Kan.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Parsons Funeral Home to assist the family with expenses at P.O. Box 45, Ellsworth, KS 67439. Condolences can be left at parsonsfh.com.