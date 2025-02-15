Peggy Ann Korinek Cantrell (1948-2025)

Peggy Ann Korinek Cantrell, 76, of Glendale, Ariz., passed away peacefully on Monday, Feb. 3, 2025.

Peggy was born in Ellsworth, Kan., on Aug. 14, 1948, a daughter of the late Frances and Myles Korinek.

Peggy was a draftsman for approximately 40 years with various companies throughout her career. She worked for Central Arizona Project for the past 13 years in Phoenix until her retirement in 2015.

On Nov. 21, 1983, Peggy married Ron L. Cantrell.

Survivors include husband Ron of Glendale; stepchildren Travis (Beth) Cantrell, Savage, Minn.; Rebecca (Al), Glendale; and Richard (Courtney) Cantrell, Glendale; and nine stepgrandchildren: Hunter Cantrell, Maxwell (Hannah) Cantrell and Hannah Cantrell; Eddie and Robert Ellis; and Jackson, Abigail, Aubrey and Cason Cantrell.

She is survived by her siblings Jim (Juanita) Korinek, Salina, Kan.; Frank Korinek, Salina; Dixie (Dennis) Riley, Eskridge, Kan.; five nieces and nephews: Shelly Korinek, Ryan (Ra Shel) Korinek, Nicole (Jason) Hopkins, Erin (Jeremy) Lord and Nathan (Misty) Riley; and 20 great nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents and sister-in-law Lourena Korinek.

A celebration of life will be set at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family has requested donations to the Alzheimer’s Association (alz.org).