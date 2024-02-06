Carol Sue Hicks (1945-2024)

Carol Sue Hicks, 78, passed away Friday, Jan. 26, 2024, at her home, surrounded by family, in Ellsworth. She was born July 29, 1945, in Arkansas City, Kan., and adopted by Ernie and Aileen (Choitz) Mehl. She married Dale Robert “Bob” Hicks in Holyrood on Aug. 11, 1963. Carol was a longtime resident of Ellsworth, where she was an LPN at the hospital, owner and operator of Carol Lee Donut Shop, receptionist at H&R Block, clerk at Ampride and most importantly, a “Grammy” to many.

Carol is survived by her sons, Gordon Hicks (Kim) and Jeff Hicks (Toni), both of Ellsworth; brother-in-law Ron Hicks (Susan), Colby, Kan.; many grandchildren and great grandchildren of her own, as well as many very special “adopted” grandkids; and nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, Ernie and Aileen Mehl, husband Bob Hicks and brother John Mehl.

A graveside memorial service will be held at 2 p.m., Saturday, Feb. 3, 2024, at Ellsworth Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the Carol Hicks family to assist in expenses. Memorials and cards can be mailed to Parsons Funeral Home, P.O. Box 45, Ellsworth, KS 67439. Condolences can be left at parsonsfh.com.