Edgar Leo Jacobs (1950-2024)

Edgar Leo Jacobs, 74, passed away Jan. 23, 2024, at Clara Barton Hospital ER, Hoisington, Kan. He was born on Jan. 4, 1950, in Great Bend, Kan, to Fred and Rose (Klug) Jacobs. In 1968, Edgar graduated from Claflin High School, then attended Hutchinson Community College.

On April 21, 1972, he married Charlotte “Sue” Beck at St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church, Hoisington. She passed on Dec. 23, 2021.

Edgar started his professional career by working for Santa Fe Railroad. On Dec. 1, 1972, Edgar and Sue bought the Odin Store. From that day forward, he worked every day of his life there — refusing to retire because he loved what he did. That love showed through in the energy and time he put into the Odin Store, both in sales — earning the 2009 Coors Family of Brands Kansas Top Retailer on Premise Award, 2013 Live the Legend Coors Banquet Sales Award for Top Retailer in Kansas and 2018 Cold Standard Award issued by Coors Brewery — and in the connections he made with patrons. Edgar was happy to spend time with customers, always happy to enjoy a drink and conversation. Along with the Odin Store, Edgar was part owner of Jacobs Racing, LLC, a dog racing company that he was also proud of, and previous part-owner of Susank Fuel.

He was a member of Holy Family Catholic Church and Knights of Columbus. Edgar was very generous man, giving both in donations and time. He was active and dedicated to his community, involved in supporting and planning events like the Odin Rodeo and others throughout Barton County. Along with his dedication to his family and friends, Edgar was an avid Kansas City Chiefs fan, holding season tickets starting in 1996.

Survivors include two children, Monte Jacobs and wife Crystal and Renee Zink and husband Neil, all of Odin; four beloved grandchildren, Carson Jacobs, Bella, Lily and Jacob Zink; two sisters, Carol Graney, Bellevue, Wash., and Judy Nimmo, St. Louis, Mo.; and numerous nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his wife of nearly 50 years, Sue; his parents; three brothers, Virgil, Alvin and Melvin Jacobs; and two brothers-in-law, Daniel Graney and Doug Nimmo.

Visitation will be from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Friday, Jan. 26, 2024, at Nicholson-Ricke Funeral Home. Vigil and Rosary at 7 p.m. with family greeting friends from 6-7 p.m., all at Holy Family Catholic Church, Odin.

Mass of Christian Burial will be 10 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 27, 2024, at Holy Family Catholic Church, Odin, celebrated by Father Ben Dande and Deacon Hoffman. Burial will follow in Holy Family Cemetery.

Memorials have been made to the Claflin Ambulance Fund, Claflin Community Scholarship and University of Kansas Health Systems LVAD Care in care of Nicholson-Ricke Funeral Home, P.O. Box 146, Hoisington, KS 67544.