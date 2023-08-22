Charles Craig “Goose” Gwinner (1948-2023)

Charles Craig “Goose” Gwinner, 75, passed away on Aug. 8, 2023, in Houston, Texas. He was born on April 6, 1948, to the late Robert Charles Gwinner and Betty Jane Grubb in Ellsworth, Kan.

Craig was born and raised in Ellsworth, Kan. He was a gifted athlete and loved to play football, baseball and basketball. In high school, Goose also joined track and he held a 10-year discus record.

After graduating from Ellsworth High School, Craig threw discus and played football at Fort Hays State University. Craig furthered his education at Kansas University to pursue physical therapy. He joined Physical Therapists Associates in 1973. The Gwinner family moved to Wharton, Texas, in 1989, where Goose continued to work as a therapist until July 3, 2023, devoting 50 years to physical therapy, his true passion.

When Craig was not working, his other passions included golfing, pheasant or deer hunting, volunteering on Wharton County’s 100 Club board, or spending time with family.

Craig loved the Lord, and he served as an elder at First Presbyterian Church for 34 years. Craig “Goose” loved his community and was an avid example to those around him of Christ’s love.

Craig will be greatly missed by wife Brenda Sue Osterloh Gwinner of Wharton; daughter Kimberly Paige Sheffield and husband, Brent of Allen, Texas; and son Robert Charles (Chase) Gwinner and wife Brittany of College Station, Texas. Craig is also survived by his grandchildren, Skyler Paige Sheffield, Samantha Reese Sheffield, Allison Claire Gwinner, Avery Kate Gwinner, Andrew Charles Gwinner and Elliott Joseph Gwinner. He is also survived by his sister Nan Wooten and husband, Coy of Ellsworth, Kan. He was preceded in death by his parents.

Goose will be missed by so many other close friends and family.

Visitation will be held from 5-7 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 25, 2023, at First Presbyterian Church in Wharton Texas. A Celebration of Life will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 26, 2023, at First Presbyterian Church, 1602 John Knox St., Wharton Texas 77488.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made out to 100 Club of Wharton County, P.O. Box 46; El Campo, TX 77437 or First Presbyterian Church, 1602 Knox St., Wharton, TX 77488.

Funeral services are under the direction of Wharton Funeral Home. Condolences may be left at whartonfuneralhome.com.