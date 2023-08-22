Randolph “Randy” Scott Kralik (1965-2023)

Randolph “Randy” Scott Kralik, 58, passed away Tuesday, Aug. 15, 2023, in Hutchinson, Kan.

He was born, the youngest of five boys, Feb. 25, 1965, in Salina, Kan., to Raymond G. and Anita Darlene (Foos) Kralik.

Randy worked 37 years for Slechta Enterprises in Ellsworth, Kan., and part-time for 18 years at the Ellsworth County Landfill. He was a 23-year honorary member of the Ellsworth Fire Department.

Randy is survived by his brothers George Kralik (Polly), Ellsworth; Marvin Kralik (Deb), Kanopolis; and Troy Kralik (Bonnie), Ellsworth; aunts Dee Ploutz, California; Jessie Kralik, Ellsworth; Jodene Haugaard (Harold), Ellsworth; and Chris Middleton, Herington, Kan.; along with many cousins, nieces, nephews, great nieces and nephews and many other loved ones and friends.

He was preceded in death by his grandparents, parents, brother Gary, uncles Melvin (Lil), Harold Lee and Marland (Lynn) Kralik and honorary uncle Carl Bohl.

A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m., Friday, Aug. 25, 2023, at Parsons Funeral Home, Ellsworth, Kan.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the Ellsworth Fire Department, c/o,Parsons Funeral Home, P.O. Box 45, Ellsworth, KS 67439. Condolences can be left at parsonsfh.com.