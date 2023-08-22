Lois Ann Warren (1944 -2023)

Lois Ann Warren, 79, of Anacoco, La., passed away Sunday, Aug. 13, 2023, in Ellsworth, Kan. She was born Aug. 12, 1944, in Ellsworth to Alfred and Madonna (Lyne) Schultz. She married Robert (Jerry) Warren on Sept. 21, 1963.

Lois is survived by her son Dale Warren, Ellsworth; daughter Pamela (Warren) Ames, Anacoco, La.; brother Wayne Schultz, Wilson; sister Dianne Schultz, Ellsworth; and a host of nieces, nephews, grandchildren, great-grandchildren and cousins.

She was preceded in death by her parents Alfred and Madonna Schultz; husband Jerry Warren; sister Darlene Schultz; and sister-in-law Diann Schultz.

Visitation will be from 1-8 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 17, 2023, at Parsons Funeral Home, Ellsworth, with family present from 6-8 p.m.

Funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Friday, Aug. 18, 2023, at First Presbyterian Church, Ellsworth. Cremation and burial will follow at a later date in Leesville, La.

Memorial contributions may be made to Ellsworth County Cancer Fund, c/o Parsons Funeral Home, P.O. Box 45, Ellsworth, KS 67439. Condolences may be left at parsonsfh.com.