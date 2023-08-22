Lois Lee Weber (1931-2023)

Lois Lee (Eggers) Weber passed away peacefully on Aug. 17, 2023, in Ellsworth, Kan. She was born July 27, 1931, in Ellsworth, Kan., to Henry W. Eggers and Della F. Grounds Eggers. An only child, Lois delighted in growing up on the farm with her mother and father and playing with her many cousins.

She graduated from Holyrood High School in Holyrood, Kan., in 1949 and attended Kansas State University, receiving a Bachelor of Science degree. While in Manhattan, Lois met the love of her life, Bill Weber. They were united in marriage on May 28, 1952, in Holyrood, Kan.

Lois faithfully supported her husband and children, traveling with Bill during his time in the Navy and spending countless summers at the farm with the boys.

Because giving back to her community was important to Lois, she participated in the Red Hat Society, the St. Paul’s Women’s Guild and the St. Paul’s Church Consistory. She had many roles in her life, but her legacy will be her impeccable sewing skills and the kindness with which she treated everyone.

Lois was loved by many, including her husband Bill of 68 years; two sons, David (Deb) of Holyrood, Kan., and Tim (Connie) of Bushton, Kan.; six grandchildren, Nick Pauley, Sean (Krissy) Weber, Paul (Shelle) Weber, Matt (Kristen) Weber, Meredith Musil and Marshall (Taylor) Musil; and nine great-grandchildren, Ryan and Jada Pauley, Raylan, Ava and Mia Weber, Brooks and Luke Weber, Norah Weber and Sloane and Madden Musil.

She was preceded in death by her parents, daughter-in-law Sarah and husband Bill.

A memorial service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 5, 2023, at St. Paul’s United Church-Christ, Holyrood, Kan., with Pastor Debra Raines presiding. Graveside service to follow.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. Paul’s UCC Cemetery Fund, c/o Parsons Funeral Home, P.O. Box 45, Ellsworth, KS, 67439. Condolences may be left at parsonsfh.com.