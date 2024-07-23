Christopher L. “Chris” Montoya (1960-2024)

Christopher L. “Chris” Montoya, 64, passed away Thursday, July 4, 2024. He was born April 28, 1960, in Wichita, Kan., to Christopher A. Montoya and Kay Krauter. Chris married Verna M. Krier on Aug. 14, 1986, in Topeka, Kan. He retired as a supervisor from Oneok, Inc. in Bushton, Kan., and was a longtime volunteer with the Holyrood Fire Department, retiring as Assistant Fire Chief.

Chris is survived by his fiancé, Tracie Schneider-Gauntt, Topeka, Kan.; children Kenny Montoya (Jolene Savolt), Kansas City, Kan., Candi Smith (Fred), Ellsworth, Kan., Kyle Montoya (Megan), Manhattan, Kan., Jason Montoya (Angela), Wichita, Kan., and Amber Montoya, Holyrood, Kan.; 11 grandchildren; and siblings Mike Montoya (Renee), Salina, Kan., Paul Montoya, Salina, Tom Montoya (Lorraine), Great Bend, Kan., Karen Gieselman, Holyrood, Sue Julian (Jeff), Skiatook, Okla., and Theresa Parsons (Rocky), Owasso, Okla. He was preceded in death by his parents, wife Verna Montoya and brother Steve Montoya.

Visitation will be from 1-8 p.m. Wednesday, July 10, 2024, at Parsons Funeral Home, Ellsworth. Family will be present 6-8 p.m.

The funeral service will be at 10 a.m. Thursday, July 11, 2024, at St. Paul’s United Church of Christ, Holyrood. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.

Memorial contributions can be made to the Oneok, Inc. Scholarship Award Program c/o Parsons Funeral Home, P.O. Box 45, Ellsworth, KS 67439. Condolences can be left at parsonsfh.com.