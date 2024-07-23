Donald “Don” Victor Peterka (1940-2024)

Donald “Don” Victor Peterka, of Wilson, Kan., passed away on July 1, 2024, at Hays Medical Center, Hays, Kan., at the age of 83. He was born at his childhood home on Sept. 3, 1940, to Victor and Theresa (Farney) Peterka in Lincoln County, Kan. He married Alice Schmidtberger on June 4, 1966, at St. Fidelis Catholic Church in Victoria, Kan.

Don grew up in Wilson and attended the Margaret one-room schoolhouse through elementary school. He graduated from Wilson High School in 1958, then served in the U.S. Army from 1958-1962. Don worked as a welder for the Ellsworth Highway Department, farmer and in the oil field for a few years.

Don was an American Legion Commander for seven years and led the Rosary at the nursing home monthly for 14 years for St. Wenceslaus Catholic Church. He enjoyed track and field, KU Jayhawks and helping with Wilson Boy Scouts for many years.

Don is survived by his wife, Alice, of the home in Wilson; son Joe (Ann) Peterka, Mansfield, Texas; siblings JoAnn Steinle, Wilson; Loyola Anschutz, Wilson; and Kathleen Merkel, Russell, Kan.; two grandchildren, Allison and Kate; and one great-grandson, Beau.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Victor and Theresa, and siblings Elaine Shaw and Eugene Peterka.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday, July 6, 2024, at 10 a.m. at St. Wenceslaus Catholic Church, Wilson. Burial will follow at the St. Wenceslaus Catholic Cemetery. Visitation will be held on Friday from 6-8 p.m. with a vigil and Rosary service at 7 p.m. at the funeral home, Wilson.

Memorials are suggested to St. Wenceslaus Church — Heating & Air or Masses and American Legion Post 262 and may be sent to Plumer-Overlease Funeral Home, P.O. Box 533, Wilson, KS 67490.

