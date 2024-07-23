Beatrice M. Ramsey (1946-2024)

Beatrice M. Ramsey, 77, passed away Tuesday, July 2, 2024, in Salina, Kan. She was born Nov. 10, 1946, in Woodward, Okla., to Hugh and Anabel (Brown) Isbell. Beatrice married Kenneth Bailey in Vici, Okla., on Aug. 23, 1964. She later married Jack Ramsey in Winfield, Kan., on Sept. 10, 1983.

She was a bookkeeper, retiring from Furniture Factory Outlet. Living in Ellsworth since 2013, she was a member of the Smoky Hill Baptist Church and spent many hours working at the Ellsworth County Historical Society museum complex.

Beatrice is survived by her sons Wade Bailey, Wichita, Kan., and Dale Bailey (Christi), Ellsworth; daughter Karla Bailey, Gillette, Wis.; stepdaughters Jackie Brown (Ron), Ponca City, Okla., and Shelley Overbey (James), Fayetteville, Ark.; 12 grandchildren; many great-grandchildren; and brothers Mike Isbell, Gillette, Wis., and Patrick Isbell, Riverside, Calif. She was preceded in death by her parents; first husband Kenneth; second husband Jack; brothers DeWayne Isbell and Darrell Isbell; sister Rose Bowman; and grandson Jordan Guesman.

A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, July 6, 2024, at Parsons Funeral Home, Ellsworth. Graveside services will be at the Kaw City, Okla., cemetery at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the Ellsworth County Historical Society c/o Parsons Funeral Home, P.O. Box 45, Ellsworth, KS 67439. Condolences can be left at parsonsfh.com.