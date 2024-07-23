Rylan John Whitmer (2001-2024)

Rylan John Whitmer of Wilson, Kan., passed away on June 29, 2024, in Salina, Kan., at the age of 22. He was born in Hays, Kan., on Oct. 11, 2001, and adopted at age 4 to Terry and Debbie (Florian) Whitmer in Ellsworth, Kan.

After graduating from Sowers Alternative School in Wichita in 2020, Rylan worked at Five Guys in Salina for awhile and helped many friends and family with various construction jobs. When he was younger, he worked at Grandma’s Soda Shop in Wilson.

He was an avid Denver Broncos fan and very rarely missed a game on TV. He loved to go fishing with Grandpa — and Grandma when she would tag along. Rylan was a good friend to everyone. His idea that “friends don’t snitch on friends” landed him in trouble too many times!

Rylan is survived by his parents, Terry and Debbie Whitmer; brothers Timothy Whitmer, Kansas City, Kan.; Bryson Parson, Ellis, Kan.; Cristian Weilert, Hays; and Jesse Whitmer, Russell, Kan.; sisters Tammy Endsley, Wilson and Tiffny Whitmer, Wilson; and many cousins.

Preceding Rylan in death is his brother-in-law Gary Endsley.

A funeral service will be held on Friday, July 5, 2024, at 10 a.m. the United Methodist Church, Wilson. Visitation will be Thursday from 5-6:30 p.m. at the church.

Memorials are suggested to Ellsworth County EMS and may be sent to Plumer-Overlease Funeral Home, P.O. Box 533, Wilson, KS 67490.

Online condolences may be left for the family at www.plumeroverlease.com.