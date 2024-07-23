Richard Claire Rupp (1937-2024)

Richard Claire Rupp, a lifelong resident of the Dorrance and Wilson, Kan., area passed away on July 9, 2024, at Village Manor in Abilene, Kan., at the age of 86.

Richard was born on a farm in Phillips County, Kan., on July 22, 1937, to Henry and Ruth Mary (Clason) Rupp, until his family moved to a farm near Long Island, Kan.

After graduating from Long Island High School in 1955, he attended Fort Hays State University for two years, served in the U.S. Army for three years and returned to finish his degree. On a whim, Richard discovered his true calling when he was encouraged to try student teaching. He held a master’s degree in business education.

In 1967, Richard married Norma Jean Zigler in Russell, Kan., and they made their home in Dorrance until retiring to Wilson. He dedicated much of his life to teaching and coaching, spending 15 years at Dorrance High School and 17 years at Lucas Luray High School before retiring. He was also active in volunteering in his communities. Richard enjoyed cheering for KU and the Chiefs, and his family cherished the moments they spent cheering alongside him.

Richard is survived by his children, Lisa (Ward) Turnbull, Abilene, Kan., Brad Kaufman, Vallejo, Calif., and Angela (Fred) Arnet, Russell; brother Clay Rupp, Wilson; 10 grandchildren; 8 great-grandchildren; and 1 great-great-grandson.

Richard’s legacy extends beyond his family. He touched the lives of countless students, but he also made friends wherever he went. His family considers sharing Richard with those he influenced a true honor and blessing.

Richard was preceded in death by his parents, his wife Norma, his sister Mary “Beth” Johnson and one granddaughter.

Visitation will be held on Friday, July 19, 2024, from 6-8 p.m. at Plumer-Overlease Funeral Home, Wilson. The funeral service is scheduled for Saturday, July 20, 2024, at 2 p.m. at the funeral home, to be concluded with military honors.

A celebration of Richard’s life will be held at the Dorrance American Legion after the service. Burial is to be determined later.

Memorials are suggested to Wilson Senior Center or Wilson United Methodist Church and may be sent to Plumer-Overlease Funeral Home, P.O. Box 533, Wilson, KS 67490.