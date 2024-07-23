Shirley A. Robl (1949-2024)

Shirley A. Robl, 74, passed away Tuesday, July 16, 2024, in Hays, Kan., surrounded by her family. She was born Aug. 10, 1949, in Winfield, Kan., to Mervin and Pauline (Bolte) Sheeks. Shirley graduated from Claflin High School in 1967 and graduated with honors from Brown Mackie School of Business, Salina, Kan., in 1968. Shirley met the love of her life in 1964 and married Terry Robl on Dec. 26, 1970, in Claflin, Kan. Shirley and Terry moved to Ellsworth, Kan., in 1971.

She held various positions, most notably, she was the secretary at Ellsworth High School for 17 years and church secretary at St. Bernard Catholic Church for several years. She served as chairperson of the St. Bernard liturgical committee. Shirley’s real passion was her floral design business, Designs by Shirley.

Shirley will be lovingly remembered by her husband of 54 years, Terry; children Tonya (CT) Taylor, Larned, Kan., and Troy (Courtney) Robl, Claflin; grandchildren Grayson Taylor and Ashtyn, Austyn, Anistyn, and Acelyn Robl; and sister Cheryl (Gary) Shuck, Broken Arrow, Okla. She was preceded in death by her parents and niece Lori Shuck.

Visitation is from 1-7 p.m. Friday, July 19, 2024, at Parsons Funeral Home, Ellsworth. Family will be present from 5-7 p.m. to greet visitors. A vigil and Rosary service will begin at 7 p.m.

Funeral Mass is at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, July 20, 2024, at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, Claflin, with burial following at Pleasant View Cemetery.

Memorial contributions can be made to Claflin Ambulance Service c/o Parsons Funeral Home, P.O. Box 45, Ellsworth, KS 67439. Condolences can be left at parsonsfh.com.