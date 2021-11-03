Craig Daniel Smith (1975-2021)

Craig Daniel Smith, 46, Ellsworth, Kan. passed away Nov. 2, 2021 in Salina, Kan. He was born Sept. 5, 1975 in Salina, Kan. to Ralph E. and Mary (Altman) Smith. They survive.

Craig was a truck driver and heavy equipment operator.

He is also survived by daughter, Allyssa Smith of California; nephews, Ty Woods of Tennessee, Ivan Rutz, of Enterprise, Kan.; niece, Lillian Rutz of Enterprise, Kan. and extended family; and sister, Amy Rutz (Justin) Enterprise, Kan.

He was preceded in death by a son, Patrick Michael Smith; and paternal and maternal grandparents

Cremation has been chosen. Services will be held at a later date.

Memorials are to the family and may be sent in care of Carlson- Geisendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, 500 S. Ohio, Salina, Kan. 67401.