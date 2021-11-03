Patricia Ann (Hrabik) Inbody (1939-2021)

Patricia Ann Inbody (nee Hrabik) passed away Oct. 31, 2021 in Independence, Mo. She was born Aug. 13 1939, to Henry and Viola Hrabik in Wilson, Kan. She was united in marriage to Frederick George Inbody, Jr. Oct. 2, 1959, having recently celebrated their 62nd wedding anniversary.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Henry and Viola Hrabik, and one brother, Larry Hrabik.

Patricia is survived by her husband, Frederick George Inbody, Jr. of Independence, Mo.; daughter, Lori Inbody, granddaughter, Sabrina Schriefer, of Dallas, Texas; son, Mark (wife Dace) Inbody, grandsons, Liam Inbody, Kieran Inbody, Fergus Inbody, and Calder Inbody, of Lawrence, Kan.; brother Henry Hrabik, Jr. of Garden of the Gods, Colo.; brother, Don (wife Janice) Hrabik of Merriam, Kan; and six nephews, Steve Hrabik, David Hrabik, Mike Hrabik, Ron Hrabik, Brent Hrabik, and Brad Hrabik.

A graveside ceremony will be at 2 p.m. Nov. 5, at the Wilson City Cemetery, Wilson, Kan.

Condolences to the family may be left at the Plumer Overlease Funeral Home’s website at www.plumeroverlease.com.