Dee Pruyn Howell (1936-2021)

Dee Pruyn Howell, 85, Sommerfield, Ohio, passed away June 18, 2021. She was born March 2, 1936, in Ellsworth, Kan. to Gilbert and Estella Pruyn. She graduated from Ellsworth High School in 1955.

Mrs. Howell is survived by son, Jerry Howell, Sommerfield, Ohio; and a brother, Dennis Pruyn, Salina, Kan.

She was preceeded in death by her parents, Gilbert and Estella Pruyn; husband, Bob Howell; son, Kevin; daughers, Kathy and Julie; and brother, Gilbert Pruyn.

She will be greatly missed. Her wish was to come home to die in her bed with her dog and dolls; granddaughter, Corkey, gave her that wish.